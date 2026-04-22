Kendrapara: Restoration of the dilapidated drainage system in Kendrapara municipality has emerged as a persistent problem. While the civic body is prioritising drain cleaning, a long-term solution remains elusive as two proposed drainage water treatment plants by the state’s urban development department are yet to be implemented and remain pending under red tape.

If the projects are not completed before the upcoming monsoon season, there are fears that more than half of the town could face severe waterlogging. Residents have urged authorities to expedite the execution of both projects without further delay.

In 2017, the state sewerage board, along with TTI Consulting Engineers, prepared a master plan for the city’s drainage system, including the establishment of a water treatment plant in the Indupur area. Additionally, the urban development department prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a second project worth Rs 19.47 crore with support from the drainage division. However, both projects have faced significant delays in implementation.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a local resident, said the then municipal council had initiated efforts for the first drainage water treatment plant. As per the plan, instead of discharging drain and rainwater directly into the Gobari river and canals, the water would be diverted through a dedicated drainage channel to a treatment plant outside the town. The treated water would then be released into the river and canals, helping keep them free from pollution.

Meer Abu Obeda of Fakirabad said even light rainfall causes drains to overflow, with garbage spilling onto the streets and creating serious inconvenience. Despite the problem persisting for years, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve it. He added that timely action before the monsoon would benefit residents.

Umesh Chandra Padhi, a social worker from Ward No. 21, said rainfall worsens the situation for residents. Waterlogging is common in Wards 21, 12 and 13. He alleged that many natural water channels and drains in the town have been encroached upon, obstructing the smooth flow of rainwater and disrupting daily life. He stressed the need to stop granting permission for construction on water channels and called for immediate eviction of encroachers.

Municipal chairperson Sarita Sahu said a recent review meeting was held to address drainage issues. She added that steps have been initiated to improve the drainage system and ensure a healthier environment for residents. Efforts are also underway to implement the proposed water treatment plant projects.