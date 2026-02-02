Bhubaneswar: Mission Shakti members in Odisha will be provided smartphones and will adopt a new dress code from Utkal Divas, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Monday.

Parida said the initiative aims to give Mission Shakti a renewed identity while strengthening digital access and communication for women across the state. The new dress code, to be implemented from Utkal Divas, is intended to bring greater uniformity, visibility and a sense of pride among members, she added.

She also announced that Mission Shakti women will be issued official identity cards along with smartphones to improve access to government services and facilitate smoother coordination with departments and financial institutions.

PNN