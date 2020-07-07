Bhubaneswar: If things go well, the Commissionerate Police will introduce the concept of lane-driving along the National Highway-16, which connects the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Sagarika Nath has recently sent a proposal in this regard to the Home department. Nath has urged the government to convene a meeting of all stakeholders.

According to Nath, the ambitious project will go a long way in reducing road mishaps. At present, the road between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has three lanes on each side and these lanes should ideally segregate vehicles using speed as a variable.

As per the proposal, Commissionerate Police is of the view that the slowest traffic should stick to the left-most lane and fastest to the rightmost lane. A commuter found crossing the speed limit of the particular lane will be penalised.