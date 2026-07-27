Bhubaneswar: Odisha observed ‘Rasagola Dibasa’ Monday, marking the return of The Sibling Deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, to their abode in the 12th-century shrine in Puri after the annual Rath Yatra.

Rasagola Dibasa is celebrated on ‘Niladri Bije’, the ritual of the deities’ return to the temple, as they are ceremonially offered the sweet on this day. Niladri Bije is the only day of the year when Lord Jagannath is offered rasagola, known as ‘khira mohan’ in temple terminology.

Though Niladri Bije is a century-old tradition in the temple, the state is observing ‘Rasagola Dibasa’ since 2015.

“Heartfelt best wishes on the holy Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa. May the boundless grace of Mahaprabhu bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone’s lives,” Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the day as a unique expression of Odia identity, culture and devotion.

“Heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa. Lord Shri Jagannath’s Niladri Bije is not merely a symbol of spiritual tradition, but a unique expression of Odia identity, culture, and devotion,” Majhi said.

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said that, as per the tradition, Lord Jagannath will pacify the anger of Mahalaxmi by offering rasagola. Mother Laxmi is annoyed with the Lord for not taking her to the Rath Yatra.

“Heartfelt congratulations on the sacred Neeladri Bije and Rasagola Day. May Mahaprabhu bless everyone. Jai Jagannath,” Patnaik said.

Researcher Asit Mohanty, who was instrumental in collecting evidence tracing rasagola’s origin to the Puri temple, said in the early days, the sweet was known as ‘khira mohan’ in the temple. It is the same as present-day rasagola.

Odisha on July 29, 2019, bagged the much-awaited Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its ‘Rasagola’, a syrupy confectionery made of cottage cheese.

The Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, has issued a certificate registering the sweetmeat as ‘Odisha Rasagola’ under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

Mohanty said, “Our (Odisha) rasagola is totally different from that of Bengal. Bengal’s rasagolla came into existence in 1868, while the sweet originated here over 500 years ago. There is mention of rasagola in the Dandi Ramayan written by Balaram Das,” he asserted.

Mohanty said the devotees have offered rasagola to Lord Jagannath on Neeladri Bije day for centuries and said there should be no debate on its origin. “Let Bengal enjoy its Rasagolla and we ours,” he said.

On the occasion, the people across the state exchange rasagola to celebrate the day, with sweet shops doing brisk business.

A special function was organised at Pahala, a village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar where a slew of sweet shops specialising in rasagolla are located. Locals and tourists on the National Highway-16 passing through Pahal stop to join in the celebrations and click pictures with large mounds of rasagolas on display.