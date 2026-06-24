Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday directed an immediate review and audit of fire safety preparedness in all educational institutions, coaching centres and skill development hubs across the state, officials said.

The directive was issued by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in the wake of Monday’s fire incident in Lucknow which claimed 15 lives.

In a letter to all district collectors-cum-district disaster management authorities (DDMAs), OSDMA managing director and special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil stressed the need for strict compliance with fire safety norms.

The safety of students, trainees, faculty members and support staff remains paramount, Patil said in the communication.

With the new academic session underway, district authorities have been asked to conduct immediate field inspections to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules, 2025 and other applicable regulations.

The DDMAs have been directed to undertake comprehensive fire safety audits, verify evacuation arrangements, conduct mock drills and capacity-building programmes, and ensure institutional preparedness for emergencies.

OSDMA has also asked district administrations to closely monitor the implementation of the measures.

District collectors have been directed to submit a consolidated Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, detailing the number of institutions inspected, deficiencies identified and corrective measures initiated, an official said.