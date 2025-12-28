Jharsuguda: As many as 4,040 candidates Sunday appeared for the written examination to fill 102 vacant Home Guard posts in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, officials said.

Despite the minimum educational qualification for the advertised post being Class-V pass, many graduates and post-graduates also reportedly appeared for the examination, highlighting the unemployment crisis in the state.

The examination was conducted at the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Battalion ground, officials added.

Of those appearing the test, 1,010 candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the subsequent physical test based on their performance in the written examination, they added.

Police have been deployed in adequate numbers at the examination venue to ensure the process is conducted smoothly and peacefully, officials said.

In another such incident, nearly 8,000 candidates, with graduation and post-graduation degrees, appeared for a recruitment examination for 187 Home Guard posts in Sambalpur district December 16, despite the minimum eligibility being a Class V pass.

Authorities conducted the examination at the Jamadarpali airstrip after regular centres were found inadequate to handle the large turnout. Candidates were seated on the runway under open skies to ensure orderly conduct and crowd control.

