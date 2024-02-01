Angul: The driver and conductor of a bus — carrying 30 passengers — rushed a traveller suffering from a heart attack to a hospital and saved his life, a source said Thursday.

According to the source, a private bus named Lakshmishree was coming from Rasol in Dhenkanal district to Angul via Banarpal.

Ranjan Kumar Nayak (32) boarded the bus at Banarpal Chhak. However, when the bus was approaching NALCO, Ranjan suddenly fell ill. He complained of chest pain and fell unconscious.

Sensing a case of a heart attack, the bus conductor Laxmidhar Prusty informed the driver Ashok Nayak.

The bus staff preempting a possible loss of life, decided to take Ranjan to a hospital in the same vehicle as it would have been too late to wait for an ambulance, the source added.

Explaining this to the passengers on the bus, the driver and the conductor along with all the passengers rushed the ailing Ranjan to Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

Subsequently, Ranjan’s life was saved after receiving immediate treatment by doctors.

Notably, Ranjan hails from Odisha’s Bhadrak district. He lives with his family in Angul and works in an industrial establishment.

PNN