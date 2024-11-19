New Delhi / Bhubaneswar: While the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) enters its fourth day in New Delhi, the spectacular ‘Odisha Mandap’ has been widely reckoned as a show stopper considering its intricate artistic style and elegance. Thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad are appreciating the cultural artefacts and products displayed in various stalls, an official release said. As the 43rd IITF focuses on the core theme Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Odisha Pavilion attempts an impeccable balance between the tradition of excellence and promising future progress.

This year 25 special stalls have been opened to flaunt Odia artistry, cultural exuberance and developmental initiatives of the state. Iconic products of Odisha like tribal art and crafts, products of Mission Shakti SHGs, Kandhamal range of spices, organic products like Kalajira rice, palm candy, Brahmapur pickles, delicacies made of Sri Anna and brown rice flakes. The OTDC Stall has become a hot favourite for serving Odia culinary delights and sweet savouries including a variety of Pitha, Rasagola, Chhena jhili, Chhenapoda and Dahibara. The architectural grandeur of Odisha pavilion has been pulling crowds since the inaugural ceremony. Creative designs of the globally renowned Mukteswar and Ratnagiri Arch alongside Sun Temple Konark at the entrance and exit have added momentum to the influx of visitors.

So far, more than 43,000 visitors have seen the pavilion making business amounting to more than Rs 14 lakh. The most eye-catching factor is live demonstration by artists related to Pattachitrs, filigree work and Sabai grass craft. Eminent dignitaries and artists visiting the pavilion have lauded the display of Odia's identity and the state's march towards Viksit Bharat.