Bhubaneswar: Kendra Sahitya Akademi Wednesday announced that Odisha’s Ashutosh Parida will be awarded prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2023 for his poetry book ‘Aprastuta Mrutyu’.

Notably, Parida was unanimously selected by the jury amongst 10 authors in Odia language.

Sahitya Akademi announced its awards for books in 24 languages in India. The award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs1 lakh in cash will be presented to the awardees each at the award presentation function to be held March 12, 2024 in New Delhi.

Notably, Parida has been conferred with several other awards for his contribution to literature.

1988- Gokarnika Samman by Gokarnika Sahitya Samaj, Dharmasala

1990- Odisha Sahitya Akademi Puraskar for the book Ipsita Krodha

2003- Bhanuji Rao Smaraki Puraskar

2011- Sachidananda Routray Kabita Samman by Sheshore Sahitya Academy

2017- Gangadhara Mehera Kabita Samman by Utkal Sahitya Samaja

PNN