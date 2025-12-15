Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police Crime Branch has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in an inter-state job racket, an officer said Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gautam Kumar, a native of Bihar.

He was arrested from New Delhi’s Rohini area December 11 and brought to Odisha after a transit remand was obtained from a local court in the national capital, the officer said.

EOW officials are scheduled to produce Kumar at the designated court in Cuttack later in the day.

Earlier, three other accused, Dharampal Singh, Amit Singh and Jairam Tiwari, were arrested in the case, and a charge-sheet has already been filed against them, police said.

The EOW had initiated a suo motu inquiry following an advertisement published in a local vernacular daily in December 2022 by a fraudulent organisation named ‘Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan’ (GRKS).

According to investigators, the advertisement invited applications for various posts such as district and block coordinator, computer operator and block surveyor, specifying educational qualifications and remuneration for each post.

The organisation also invited applications through its website, www.grks.org, charging application fees of Rs 170 for SC and ST candidates and Rs 320 for general category applicants, the officer said, adding that so far, around Rs 3.48 crore has been traced to the GRKS account.

Police said Gautam Kumar, who was projected as a skill developer in the organisation, had received Rs 69.20 lakh from the GRKS account.

PTI