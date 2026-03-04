Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have made extensive security arrangements in view of Holi celebrations across the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, informed Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Commissioner of Police, Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Singh said that Holi is celebrated on a large scale in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack every year. So, comprehensive safety and security measures have been put in place, with additional steps introduced this year.

He further noted that nearly 30 platoons of police force and around 100 officers will be deployed across sensitive and high-footfall areas.

The Commissioner stated that special emphasis will be laid on preventing unruly behaviour and ensuring that safety norms are not compromised. The police aim to ensure that no citizen faces inconvenience during the festivities.

He added that fire Services and ODRAF personnel will be deployed at 10 bathing ghats and along riverbanks to avert any mishaps.

In addition, four quick-response teams will remain on standby to handle emergencies promptly. As part of enforcement measures, 17 mobile teams equipped with breath analysers will be on patrol. Drunken driving checks will be conducted at around 85 locations across the cities.

The Commissioner made a special appeal to young people to prioritise their safety and avoid venturing into risky areas, especially under the influence of intoxicants.

Police have identified vulnerable riverbanks and water bodies where incidents tend to rise during Holi, and forces have been deployed accordingly.

He cautioned against dangerous competitions, such as swimming deep into rivers or engaging in risky stunts, which often lead to accidents during the festival.

“Every young person is an invaluable asset to their family. No loss can ever be compensated,” he said, urging both parents and youth to exercise restraint and responsibility.

He further advised against organising mass bathing events at unsafe locations and warned that strict enforcement would be carried out jointly by the Excise Department and the police to ensure that celebrations remain within the ambit of law and order.