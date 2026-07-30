Brahmapur: Odisha police created an 80 km green corridor to shift a 10-year-old boy who was injured in an accident in Puri district to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Brahmapur, an officer said Thursday.

The boy sustained a critical injury in his lower abdomen Wednesday. He got a new lease of life as police quickly shifted him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital by creating an 80-km green corridor, officials said Thursday.

The boy, a class-5 student, sustained serious injuries after the brake rod in the handlebar penetrated his abdomen as he fell from his bicycle while returning from school in Patharakata village under Krushna Prasad police station limits in Puri district Wednesday.

The boy’s life was saved due to his timely arrival at the medical college and hospital, said MKCG Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Sudeepa Dash.

Local people rushed the injured boy to Krushna Prasad, where doctors suggested immediate transfer to the medical college in Brahmapur.

“Without making any delay, we arranged a green corridor to ensure the ambulance’s uninterrupted movement from Krushna Prasad to the medical college, Brahmapur. The ambulance reached the hospital in just 1.45 hours, covering around 80 km and navigating the evening congestion,” said Manas Ranjan Barik, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Puri Sadar.

Before the arrival of the patient in the medical college, police also intimated the superintendent of the medical college and hospital, Sudeepa Dash, about the incident, said the SDPO.

“Before reaching the patient, we have formed a team headed by Manas Ranjan Sahu, head of the department of surgery (paediatric), as the police described the incident,” said Dash.

“Immediately after the injured boy’s arrival, we started treatment and conducted a surgery by a team of doctors, which took about two and a half hours. The patient is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) for observation for the next three days. His condition is stable now. The boy’s life was saved due to his timely arrival at the medical college and hospital,” said Sahu.