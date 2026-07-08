Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police is facing an acute manpower shortage resulting in heavy workload on personnel, DGP YB Khurania said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Cuttack, Khurania said that against a sanctioned strength of around 89,000 personnel, nearly 33,000 posts in various ranks are vacant.

This is the factual position and no one can deny this. Due to the large number of vacancies, personnel posted in police stations and outposts work more than their counterparts in other states, he said.

The DGP said Odisha’s police-population ratio remains below the national average, adding that the state currently has about 129 police personnel per 1 lakh population against the national average of 153.

He thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for approving the creation of 17,000 new posts in the police department.

Combined with the existing 16,000 vacancies, around 33,000 posts will now be filled, Khurania said, expressing hope that the Odisha Uniformed Services Recruitment Board would begin the recruitment process soon.

He said filling the vacancies would significantly strengthen policing and improve public service delivery as the state modernises its police force.

Khurania’s remarks come amid concerns over work pressure within the force following the resignation request of Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena and the alleged suicide of a woman police inspector in Cuttack.

Asked whether excessive workload was a factor, the DGP said resignations from government service were not uncommon.

People join government service and also resign, he said.

On the death of the woman police inspector, Khurania said the cause would be known only after completion of the investigation, and appropriate action would be taken based on its findings.