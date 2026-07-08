Bhubaneswar: As many as 33,000 posts are lying vacant in the Odisha Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania said Wednesday.

The DGP said the police force is facing a shortage of personnel in proportion to the state’s population and has fewer personnel than many other states.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has recently approved the creation of 17,000 new posts. Combined with the existing 16,000 vacancies, the total number of vacant posts in the Odisha Police stands at 33,000.

Khurania expressed confidence that all the vacant posts would be filled soon.

Responding to questions on the death of Inspector Beauty Mohanty, the DGP said the investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry report is received.

On the resignation of IPS officer Jagmohan Meena, Khurania said it was the officer’s personal decision. He added that Meena had repeatedly requested that his resignation be accepted.