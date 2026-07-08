Koraput: Fresh concerns have surfaced over the alleged incursion of Andhra Pradesh officials into the border villages of the disputed Kotia gram panchayat under Pattangi block in Odisha’s Koraput district. Despite reports of the visit, the Odisha block administration has reportedly remained silent, raising questions.

According to sources, M. Suresh Kumar, Tehsildar (MRO) of Salur in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district, visited Uparasembi, Neridibalsa, Talasembi and Tadibalasa villages. He reportedly interacted with residents and reviewed the status of the census and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh government.

He also reportedly enquired about the state’s digitisation process. During the visit, BLOs, BLAs and Anganwadi workers engaged by the Andhra Pradesh government allegedly went door to door, filled out survey forms in the presence of the Tehsildar and submitted them to him.

Although Odisha has completed its census and SIR-related work in the area, Andhra Pradesh officials have allegedly continued conducting survey activities in the border villages. Despite the reported presence of Andhra Pradesh officials, government employees and public representatives, the Odisha block administration has allegedly taken no action despite being informed of the alleged incursion.

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The latest episode comes days after Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister G. Sandhya Rani allegedly visited the disputed area and reportedly issued strong warnings to Odisha administrative officials and media personnel. The subsequent visit by Andhra Pradesh officials has further intensified the long-standing Kotia border dispute.