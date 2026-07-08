Bhubaneswar: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha, Wednesday released the Phase-I merit list for Plus II e-admissions for the 2026-27 academic session.

A total of 4,61,325 students applied for admission, of whom 4,29,219 were selected in the first phase, taking the selection rate to about 93.04 per cent, sources said. Stream-wise, 2,76,925 students were selected in Arts, 1,21,494 in Science, 19,844 in Commerce, 6,134 in Upashastri and 4,822 in Vocational Education, the sources added.

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack recorded the highest cut-off marks, i.e. 81 per cent in Arts, 82.40 per cent in Commerce and 93.40 per cent in Science, the highest in Odisha, sources informed.

According to the Directorate, 2,97,454 students secured admission to their first-preference Higher Secondary School. It added that 32,106 students who were not selected in the first phase will have another opportunity through the second selection and the online spot admission process.

The cut-off list showed that Government Vocational School, Dharamgarh, in Kalahandi district recorded the highest cut-off of 74.67 per cent in the Vocational category, while Gurukul Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Chakapada, in Kandhamal district recorded the highest Upashastri cut-off at 57 per cent, the Directorate said.

The Directorate said that of the 4,26,406 applicants from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, 3,95,681 were selected in the first phase.

Plus II first-year classes in Higher Secondary Schools across Odisha will reportedly begin July 23, 2026.

PNN