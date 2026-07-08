Kendrapada: Odisha Vigilance Department officers Wednesday launched raids on the office and properties of a forest range officer of Kendrapada district on the allegation of possessing disproportionate assets (DA) beyond his known sources of income.

Simultaneous house searches were launched at four places in Kendrapada and Kataka districts this morning.

Vigilance sleuths led by five DSP-rank officers, nine inspectors, five ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the searches, an officer said.

During raids conducted till noon, anti-corruption officers found two buildings, six high-value plots, Rs 2.14 lakh cash, deposits worth Rs 43 lakh, a four-wheeler, gold ornaments and other valuable articles in the forest officer’s possession, he said, adding that further search is in progress.

Last evening, vigilance department officers had nabbed the deputy director of mines, Jayapur in Koraput district, while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an individual, the department officials said.

He demanded the bribe from a leaseholder for granting an extension after the lease period and for facilitating future benefits in spot auctions of sand, they said.

Following the trap, the department launched raids at different places connected to the mine officers and seized Rs 2.90 lakh cash, the officials informed.