Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a business mentoring initiative by a public sector bank in collaboration with an education company specialising in simplified entrepreneurship courses, officials said.

‘UCO Empower’, the initiative by Kolkata-based UCO Bank in association with ‘Poornatha’, was unveiled by Pradhan at Dhenkanal Saturday.

“In line with our country’s aspiration of achieving a $5-trillion economy, we felt that emphasis should be on the MSME sector and empowering it. ‘UCO Empower’ seeks to focus on this critical sector,” said Ashwani Kumar, MD & CEO of UCO Bank.

Suresh, co-founder of Poornatha said: “We aim to equip every MSME entrepreneur with the head-start required for business success.”

PTI