New Delhi: Odisha projected its ambitious urban development roadmap at a high-level national consultation on the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi Saturday, after the release of the fund’s operational guidelines.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar chaired the meeting, which was attended by ministers and senior officials from various states and Union Territories to discuss implementation strategies for the flagship initiative aimed at accelerating India’s urban transformation.

Representing Odisha, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra described the Urban Challenge Fund as a catalyst for a “new take-off” in India’s urban growth story, aligned with the vision of Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

He said the fund would promote market-driven growth models and attract private investment to build self-reliant and future-ready cities.

Highlighting Odisha’s priorities under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Mahapatra identified the Bhubaneswar– Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) as a major growth engine for the state.

He said a strong pipeline of investment-ready projects is being prepared to create world-class infrastructure, improve climate resilience, and generate employment opportunities.

Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee presented Odisha’s roadmap for Viksit Odisha @ 2036, aligned with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

She stressed the importance of convergence-based planning, data-driven governance, and institutional capacity building for the timely execution of large urban projects.

Padhee also highlighted Odisha’s focus on developing scalable and investment-ready urban ecosystems rooted in sustainability and innovation.

With a central outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore for urban infrastructure, the consultation focused on project prioritisation, faster approvals, and effective fund utilisation.

Major thrust areas included Integrated Command and Control Centres, municipal digitisation, drone-based land management, Transit-Oriented Development, dumpsite remediation, and strengthening of core urban infrastructure.

Senior Odisha officials who attended the consultation included Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua, Additional Secretary Satrughna Kar, Financial Advisor-cum-Additional Secretary Shikha Biswal, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chanchal Rana and Puri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sneha Arugula.

The consultation is being seen as a significant step toward unlocking high-impact investments and building sustainable, inclusive and future-ready urban centres across the country, with Odisha positioning itself at the forefront of the transformation.