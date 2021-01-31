Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload Sunday surged to 3,35,072 after 114 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,906 as no fresh fatality has been reported for last six days, the official said.

The new cases were detected in 19 of the state’s 30 districts, with 68 reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 46 are local contact cases.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest of 21 fresh cases followed by Bargarh (11) and Khurda (9). Of the 19 districts, only two districts reported new positive cases in double-digit. Eleven other districts did not register any new positive cases since Saturday.

The official said the state had reported one coronavirus death from Sundergarh district on January 25. There has been no such fatality since January 26, he said. Apart from the death of 1,906 people, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients had died due to comorbidities.

Currently, the state has 1,151 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,31,962 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has so far conducted over 77.09 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 22,830 on Saturday. Odisha’s positivity stands at 4.35 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,08,424 health care workers have been inoculated till Saturday. However, the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the state will remain suspended on January 31, February 1, and February 2 in view of the pulse polio immunisation programme across the state, a senior health and family welfare department official said.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will resume February 3, he said.

