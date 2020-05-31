Bhubaneswar: As many as 129 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,948, official data suggested Sunday.

The state has so far recorded seven deaths to the contagion.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 129 infections, 119 were reported from quarantine centres and 10 were local cases.

While Kendrapara reported maximum 18 cases, Gajapati followed with 16 cases, Nuapada 12, Bolangir 11, Ganjam and Jajpur 10 each, Khurda 7, Balasore, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Mayurbhanj 6 each, Cuttack 5, Puri and Deogarh 4 each, Keonjhar 3, Jagatsinghpur 2, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur 1 each.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 1,948 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 889 cases are active, 1,050 have recovered and seven persons have died. Two persons, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died of co-morbidities while under treatment.

Meanwhile, 4,641 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of RT-PCR tests to 1,52,131.

