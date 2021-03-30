Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 218 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total caseload to 3,40,620, informed the I&PR department on its Twitter handle, Tuesday. Among the new cases, 129 were reported from quarantine centres while 89 contracted the virus locally.

Bargarh district reported the maximum 34 cases followed by Nuapada (29), Sundargarh(26), Khurda (25), Cuttack (16), Kalahandi (13), Angul (12), Bolangir (nine), Balasore, Ganjam and Nabarangpur (six each), Mayurbhanj (five), Jajpur (four), Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (three each), Puri and Keonjhar (two each) and Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Sambalpur (one each). The total number of cases in the state pool stands at 6.

Odisha also registered 118 new recoveries Monday and it took the number of people who have beaten the disease to 3,36,809. The number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 1,837.

PNN