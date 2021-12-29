Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 221 new Covid-19 cases, of which 34 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,54,381. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,593.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,457 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda and Koraput districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 221 new infections, 129 were reported from quarantine centres while 92 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 156 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 98 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 21 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (8), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (15), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (5), Jajpur (6), Jharsuguda (5), Kendrapara (3), Keonjhar (1), Koraput (2), Mayurbhanj (8), Nayagarh (3), Nuapada (1), Puri (6), Rayagada (1), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (7).

The State Pool reported 21 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,53,98,946 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 185.

