Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 471 new Covid-19 cases, of which 57 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,02,128. Active caseload in the state now stands at 6,548.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,104 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (three), followed by Angul, Jajpur and Puri districts (one each).

Out of the 471 new infections, 274 were reported from quarantine centres while 197 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 649 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 196 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 81 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (26), Jajpur and Mayurbhanj (22 each), Puri (19), Jagatsinghpur (16), Kendrapara (nine), Nayagarh (seven), Dhenkanal (five), Angul and Bhadrak (four each), Jharsuguda and Keonjhar (three each), Bargarh, Deogarh and Malkangiri (two each) and Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool reported 44 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,89,05,077 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 874.

PNN