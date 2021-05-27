Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,736 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 7,32,739. Active caseload in the state stands at 1,06,440. Out of the 6,736 new infections, 3,774 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,962 persons contracted the virus locally.

The state reported 34 fatalities in the last 24 hours according to a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare department. Angul reported a maximum of five deaths, followed by Khurda (Four, including three from Bhubaneswar), Boudh, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi (three each), Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kendrapara, and Jharsuguda (two each), and Dhenkanal, Puri, and Kalahandi (one each).

Notably, the state’s number of fatalities Wednesday stood at 35.

Angul district registered the highest number of new cases with 788 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 720 new infections.

A total of 1,15,52,985 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 10,635.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Khurda (517), Bargarh (405), Jajpur (374), Cuttack (362), Sambalpur (309), Nawarangpur (282), Puri (265), Boudh (262), Kalahandi (241), Koraput (219), Nayagarh (207), Bhadrak (206), Ganjam (196), Dhenkanal (178), Bolangir (144), Rayagada (123), Jharsuguda (120), Jagatsinghpur (106), Malkangiri (98), Kandhamal (85), Subarnapur (82), Gajapati (80), Mayurbhanj (74), Balasore (71), Deogarh (64), Nuapada (48) and Kendrapara and Keonjhar (24 each).

The State Pool reported 102 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

