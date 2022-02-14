Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 859 new Covid-19 cases, of which 172 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,78,121. Active caseload in the state now stands at 11,324.

Odisha reported 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,904 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 22 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Balasore reported the highest deaths (six). It was followed by Jajpur (four), Cuttack and Puri districts (two each) and Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Khurda districts (one each).

Out of total 859 new infections, 503 were reported from quarantine centres while 356 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,148 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 105 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 62 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (45), Balasore (21), Bargarh (21), Bhadrak (12), Bolangir (9), Boudh (20), Cuttack (65), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (9), Gajapati (39), Ganjam (18), Jagatsinghpur (15), Jajpur (45), Jharsuguda (24), Kalahandi (10), Kandhamal (8), Kendrapara (25), Keonjhar (16), Koraput (71), Malkangiri (12), Mayurbhanj (34), Nabarangpur (11), Nayagarh (19), Nuapada (13), Puri (16), Rayagada (29), Sambalpur (35) and Subarnapur (18).

The State Pool reported 23 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,84,78,066 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,845.

PNN