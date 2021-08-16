Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 868 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 104 are in the age group of 0-18 years, taking the total tally in the state to 9,95,433. Active caseload in the state now stands at 10,187.

Out of the 868 new infections, 507 were reported from quarantine centres while 361 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,058 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Odisha also reported 66 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,953 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 64 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Sambalpur reported highest 12 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (eight), Angul (seven), Balasore and Dhenkanal districts (five each), Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts (four each), Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Subarnapur districts (two each) and Bolangir, Deogarh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Nayagarh districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 256 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 154 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (52), Jajpur (45), Sambalpur (39), Mayurbhanj (28), Angul and Kendrapara (26 each), Jagatsinghpur (23), Nayagarh and Puri (21 each), Bhadrak (19), Dhenkanal (15), Bargarh and Sundargarh (13 each), Kandhamal (12), Keonjhar (10), Bolangir (eight), Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri and Nuapada (six each), Ganjam (three), Kalahandi and Rayagada (two each) and Boudh and Gajapati (one each).

The State Pool reported 54 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,70,88,513 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,043.

PNN