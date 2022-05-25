Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded three new Covid-19 cases, of which none is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,390. Active caseload in the state now stands at 84.

Out of total three new infections, two were reported from quarantine centres while one person contracted the virus locally. The state had registered eight cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Balasore, Cuttack and Sambalpur reported one new case each.

A total of 3,16,65,825 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at nine.

PNN