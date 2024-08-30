Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported at least seven rape cases and three murders a day during 2023, according to a white paper tabled in the assembly Friday.

The eastern state witnessed 2,826 rape cases and 1,362 murder cases in 2023, the white paper, circulated by the home department among members of the Assembly, said.

It also stated that a Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW & CW) is functioning in Bhubaneswar

Besides, the state government set up women and children desks at 619 police stations.

In the year 2023, the Odisha Police registered 1,868 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested over 2,410 accused, the white paper said.

A total of 2,348 cybercrimes were reported during the year under review, it added.

PTI