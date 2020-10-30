Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported Friday 1,547 new cases of coronavirus infections the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha said in a tweet. Among the newly-infected persons, 891 were in quarantine while the remaining 656 had come into contact with people who had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the healthcare system in Odisha have managed to keep the daily infection rate down below the 2,000-mark for more than 10 days now. This is indeed a remarkable achievement in the festive season when people tend to throw caution to the winds.

Eleven more persons breathed their last due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Odisha went up to 1,308 with the new fatalities. Most of the deceased had other comorbidities in addition to COVID-19 infection.

Among the deceased were three persons from Khurda district with two of them belonging to the state capital. Two persons also died in Cuttack district. The districts of Angul, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Rayagada also reported one fatality each.

Also read: Another 1,908 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, total recoveries at 2,72,038

Khurda remained the hotspot of COVID-19 infections with 159 new cases. However, the decrease in the number of daily cases proves that the district administration has been capable in containing the disease.

Other districts from which new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours were Cuttack (98), Angul (95), Jagatsinghpur (89), Mayaurbhanj (88), Balasore and Bolangir (79 each), Keonjhar (71), Jajpur (70), Kendrapara (61), Nuapada (59), Sundargarh (58), Bhadrak (43), Dhenkanal (40), Jharsuguda, Koraput and Kalahandi (37 each), Bargarh (35), Nayagarh (34), Nabarangpur (30), Ganjam and Kandhamal (24 each), Sambalpur (23), Sonepur (22), Deogarh and Malkangiri (17 each), Boudh (12), Rayagada (nine) and Gajapati (eight).

The state pool also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

So far 45,08,065 persons have been tested in Odisha while the active caseload in the state now stands at 15,247.