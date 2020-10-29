Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 1,908 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,908 persons, 222 are from Khordha, 170 from Sundargarh, 126 from Angul, 102 from Kendrapara, 100 from Cuttack, 96 from Bolangir, 89 from Balasore, 80 from Mayurbhanj, 76 from Kalahandi, 73 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 55 from Jharsuguda, 49 from Dhenkanal, 48 from Jajpur, 47 from Puri, 45 from Nabarangpur, 45 from Sambalpur, 42 from Kandhamal, 42 from Keonjhar, 37 from Bargarh, 37 from Sonepur, 35 from Malkangiri, 34 from Rayagada, 33 from Koraput, 32 from Boudh, 30 from Nayagarh, 25 from Bhadrak, 20 from Ganjam, five from Gajapati, four from Deogarh and 41 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,72,038.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,87,099 with the detection of 1,617 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,297. As many as 941 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 676 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 41,395 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 44.63 lakh.