Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Opposition BJD Thursday expressed displeasure over the manner in which the Centre approved the ambitious coastal highway project that allegedly differs from its original design and alignment.

The party also claimed that the people of Odisha are unhappy over the exclusion of a large stretch of the state’s coastline, particularly in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD vice-president Sanjay Kumar Das Burma alleged that the central government has disregarded the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

“It is a matter of deep regret that after 11 long years, the Union Cabinet has approved only two stretches of the project-from Rameswar to Konark and from Konark to Paradip-with an allocation of Rs 8,300 crore. It is evident that the vast coastal regions of Bhadrak and Balasore districts, covering the stretch from Paradip to Digha, have been excluded from the project,” Das Burma said.

Since the project was first announced, repeated changes in alignment, cancellation of tenders on three occasions, and administrative neglect have hindered its progress, the former minister alleged.

He also claimed that the tenders floated earlier by the NHAI, without financial approval, were merely attempts to mislead the people of Odisha.

Apart from this, the environmental objections related to the Chilika and Bhitarkanika regions have also caused repeated hurdles to the project, the BJD leader said.

He said that the people of Odisha had hoped that the Coastal Highway would be constructed as originally envisaged, connecting the entire coastal belt.

However, due to the “discriminatory attitude” of the Centre towards Odisha, the very structure and scope of the project have now been altered, Das Burma alleged.

Stating that Coastal Highway is not merely a road project but a historic initiative linked to Odisha’s destiny, future, tourism, economy, and the overall development of the coastal region, said Das Burma.

During the Nabakalebara festival of Lord Jagannath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the construction of a nearly 450-km-long Coastal Highway from Gopalpur to Digha at Pipili in Puri district. Along with this, he had also promised the development of the Capital Region Ring Road and the upgradation of the Rameswarâ€“Chandanpur road by granting it National Highway status, the BJD leader said.

Das Burma also raised questions on the current status of the Capital Region Ring Road and the Rameswarâ€“Chandanpur National Highway projects announced in 2015.

“Why have the central government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remained silent regarding these projects? The central government must clearly state its position on the future of the remaining Coastal Highway stretch from Paradip to Digha,” he said.

He said that the BJD demands that the original DPR for the Coastal Highway from Gopalpur to Digha be reconsidered and implemented in its entirety.

Completion of this project would provide a new impetus to tourism, trade, industry, and the overall development of Odisha’s coastal region, Das Burma said.

Responding to the allegation, Odisha’s Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “The project was delayed due to frequent changes made by the previous government. They did not cooperate. The proposed coastal highway will pass along the coast and Chilika Lake.”

Congress leader Prasad Harichandan said, “It is unfortunate not to cover the entire coast in the coastal highway project. The new survey of the Odisha coastline should be taken into consideration.”