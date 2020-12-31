Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 315 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,29,621.

Out of the 263 new cases, 181 were reported from quarantine centres while 134 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 30th December New Positive Cases: 315

In quarantine: 181

Local contacts: 134 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 40 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 31, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,592. With the recovery of 328 patients Wednesday, the total cases reached 3,25,103.

PNN