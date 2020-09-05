Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 3,543 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,20,221.

Out of the 3,543 new cases, 1,261 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,382 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 68 new cases, Balasore 153, Bargarh 274, Bhadrak 50, Balangir 37, Boudh 67, Cuttack 295, Deogarh four, Dhenkanal 69, Gajapati 29, Ganjam 102, Jagatsinghpur 85, Jajpur 206, Jharsuguda 87, Kalahandi 37, Kandhamal 38, Kendrapara 48, Keonjhar 44, Khurda 878, Koraput 90, Malkangiri 25, Mayurbhanj 326, Nabarangpur 33, Nayagarh 34, Nuapada 98, Puri 61, Rayagada 67, Sambalpur 83, Sonepur 99 and Sundargarh 56.

The total number of active cases in he state now stands at 29,299.

Details to follow.

PNN