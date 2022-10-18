Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,35,562 Tuesday as 59 more people, including six children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,202 with no new fatalities reported since Monday.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said

Odisha has 534 active Covid-19 cases, while 13,25,773 people have recovered from the disease, including 95 in the last 24 hours.