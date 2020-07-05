Bhubaneswar: The state Sunday reported its highest single-day recovery of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients as 290 persons were reportedly cured and discharged from several COVID care facilities in Odisha.

“#Odisha records another high recovery of 290 #COVID19 patients in a day! It is the ceaseless efforts of our #CovidWarriors which has made this possible. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6224,” the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department tweeted.

#Odisha records another high recovery of 290 #COVID19 patients in a day! It is the ceaseless efforts of our #CovidWarriors which has made this possible. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6224. 99 from Ganjam

56 from Gajapati

33 from Jharsuguda

(1/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 5, 2020

The recoveries include 99 from Ganjam, 56 from Gajapati, 33 from Jharsuguda, and 16 each from Cuttack and Nabarangpur, 15 from Balasore, 11 from Sambalpur and 10 from Khurda. Similarly, eight persons from Mayurbhanj, six each from Keonjhar and Puri, five from Jagatsinghpur, three from Nayagarh, two each from Bargarh and Koraput and one each from Jajpur and Sundargarh have recovered from the viral infection, the H&FW department added.