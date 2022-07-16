Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded over 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in five months Saturday pushing the caseload in the disease to 12,98,240, the state health department said.

It was the second consecutive day that the state recorded over 1000 coronavirus cases, it said in a bulletin.

The highest number of cases in the past five months was 1148 which was recorded February 13, it said.

Friday Odisha had logged 1043 cases.

The state’s coronavirus toll remained at 9,128 with no reports of any fresh fatality. A total of 53 patients with the infection have died due to comorbidities so far.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of 361 coronavirus cases, followed by 135 in Cuttack and 111 in Sundargarh.

The state now has 5,376 active cases, while 12,83,683 people recovered from the disease, including 514 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s test positivity rate was 5.45 per cent with new cases detected from 19,542 samples which were tested. As many as 122 children were among the new patients, the bulletin said.

