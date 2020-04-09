Bhubaneswar: As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Odisha, the state reported two pore positive cases taking the total to 44.

According to a tweet from the Health and Family Welfare Department, one of the cases is a 69-year-old from Medinipur in West Bengal who was brought to Odisha in an ambulance and is being treated at a Bhubaneswar based hospital. The second positive case is a 51-year-old female from Dhenkanal.

“2 new COVID-19 POSITIVE cases confirmed so far today. 1 Dhenkanal town case, female 51 years 1 patient of a Bhubaneswar based private hospital , male 69 years of Medinipur, WB. Brought in ambulance directly from WB. Further details will be released during daily press briefing,” read the tweet.

PNN