Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing 2001 batch IAS officer Shalini Pandit as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department, IAS officer Shubha Sarma has been posted as Secretary, Woman and Child Development.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth has been transferred as Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, while Principal Secretary, Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal will retain additional charge of the Excise Department and as GRIDCO Chairman.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Kumar Padhee has been given additional charge of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, will retain additional charge of the Science and Technology Department.

IAS officer Poonam Tapas Kumar Guha was posted as Additional Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, and will gave additional charge as CEO, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS).

The state government has appointed IAS officer Brundha D. as NHM Director with additional charge as Managing Director of the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) and state Food Safety Commissioner.

IRTS officer and Special Secretary, Commerce and Transport, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, will retain additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL).

Senior OAS officer Saroj Kumar Mishra was posted as Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, while retaining additional charge as Special Secretary, Home (Protocol).

IANS