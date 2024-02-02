Angul: Residents of the Thelkanali area in Kishorenagar block of Angul district have threatened to stage a protest due to a severe shortage of teachers in the government primary school of the area.

According to a local resident, there is only one teacher present in the school, responsible for teaching as many as 61 students studying in classes from I to V. The local added that the school earlier had two teachers, but following the untimely demise of the school’s headmaster a few days ago, only one teacher remains to manage the responsibilities of the entire school.

Pabitra Mohan Sahu, the president of the village committee, has warned of locking down the school and initiating an agitation if the teachers are not appointed promptly. Complaints have been filed at the BEO’s office for the appointment of teachers, but, no appointments have been made, he added.

BEO Arun Kumar Sethi stated, “The villagers have submitted a charter of demands, and the district education administration has been informed about the problem.” He said that the school’s problems will be resolved once the government appoints teachers in that school.

PNN