Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement for the education sector, 10 schools from Odisha have been selected for National Awards and Recognition under Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025- 26 programme after a rigorous national-level evaluation.

Official sources said a total of 20 schools from the state had been nominated for national assessment, of which 10 secured national recognition for their outstanding performance.

The selected schools were recognised for their exemplary efforts in strengthening WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) infrastructure and promoting environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly campus practices. The School and Mass Education department announced that the recognition comes under the SHVR initiative, a pioneering national programme designed to encourage safe, sustainable and child-friendly learning environments across the country.

The SHVR framework evaluates schools on several key indicators, including sanitation and hygiene standards, access to safe drinking water, greenery and biodiversity, waste management systems, and climate-resilient practices. The initiative aims to inspire schools to adopt environmentally responsible approaches while ensuring the health and well-being of students.

Officials said the achievement reflects the collective commitment of teachers, students, school management committees and local communities towards embedding sustainability into everyday school functioning.

The recognition has further strengthened Odisha’s position as one of the leading states promoting environmental responsibility and climate resilience in the education sector.

At the national level, 191 schools from 29 States and union Territories have been selected for awards under SHVR 2025-26. Each award-winning school will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate of recognition, and an opportunity to participate in a three-day exposure visit to a designated state to exchange and learn best practices.