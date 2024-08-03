Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded a collection of Rs 2,035.18 crore under State GST (OGST + IGST settlement) during July 2024 against Rs 1,628.43 crore collected during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 24.98 per cent, official sources said, Friday.

The progressive collection under State GST till July 2024 stands at Rs 8,866.95 crore against Rs 7,055.53 crore collected till July 2023, recording a growth rate of 25.67 per cent, they said. Odisha has also registered a Gross GST (CGST+IGST+OGST+Cess) collection of Rs 4,925.02 crore during July 2024 against Rs 4,245.40 crore collected during the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth rate of 16.01 per cent. The progressive collection under Gross GST up to July 2024 stands at Rs 20,841.33 crore against a collection of Rs 18,058.84 crore up to July 2023, recording a growth rate of 15.41 per cent, they pointed out. “The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha, including OGST, IGST Settlement, VAT and Profession Tax, during July 2024 stands at Rs 3,209.66 crore against Rs 2,716.52 crore collected during July 2023— a growth rate of 18.15 per cent,” they said, adding that the progressive growth rate up to July 2024 under all Acts stands at 19.60 per cent.

During July 2024, 21.02 lakh waybills have been generated against 20.13 lakh during July 2023, recording a growth of 4.44 per cent. It reflects the buoyancy in the state economy. Out of the 21.02 lakh e-waybills generated during July 2024, about 12.10 lakh were intra-state, while 8.92 lakh were interstate in nature.