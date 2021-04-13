New Delhi: Every rural household in Haryana will get tap water connection by November 1, 2022 while Odisha will achieve the same by 2024, according to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) annual action plan presented by the two states to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Both Haryan and Odisha presented their JJM annual action plan detailing their plan of action for the financial year 2021-22 as well as the saturation plan for the states to ensure that every rural household gets household tap water connection.

In a statement, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said, “During the presentation, the state of Haryana reiterated its commitment to achieve the JJM target by November 1, 2022 (Haryana Day), much ahead of the national deadline. Odisha plans for 100 per cent saturation by 2024.”

According to the ministry, the month-long exercise of taking up the annual action plan of states and Union Territories (UTs) under JJM is carried out by a committee to do a rigorous scrutiny of the proposed plan prepared by the states and UTs before finalising the same.

“Thereafter, funds are released throughout the year and regular field visits and review meetings are held to ensure the implementation of these annual action plans to achieve the goal of JJM,” the ministry said.

It further stated that the review committee advised the states to identify the sources of convergence and invest in sensor-based IoT technology for real-time monitoring and measurement of water supply.

Further, the committee emphasised on well-placed Information, Education & Communication (IEC) strategies to instill behavioural change among the public.

Haryana has 31.03 lakh rural households, out of which 26.93 lakh (86.8 per cent) households were provided with tap connection as on March 31 this year. In FY 2021-22, the state plans to provide 4.09 lakh tap connections.

The committee has advised the state to work on the sustainability water sources and increase tap water connections at the household level.

Odisha has 85.66 lakh rural households, out of which 23.25 lakh households (27.15 per cent) have tap water connection.

“When JJM was started on August 15, 2019, only 3.63 per cent of the people in Odisha had access to tap water. In the past one-and-a-half years, JJM has ensured that 20.15 lakh rural homes get safe drinking water through taps,” the ministry added.

The committee suggested Odisha to focus on testing and treating contaminated water. Odisha plans NABL accreditation of 19 laboratories during the current year.

