Bhubaneswar: Odisha Under-11 state roll ball boys and girls team are set to compete at the 15th National Roll Ball Championship to be held from Feb 21 to 23 in Tirchy, Tamil Nadu. The send-off felicitation of the state teams was done at Kalinga Stadium by Asish Kumar Rout, OAS, Officer on Special Duty, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt of Odisha; Soudamini Patra, Secretary, Odisha Roll Ball Association (ORBA); Soumya Jaysingh, Coach and Watson, Official of ORBA. The girls’ team will be led by Amrita Baral as captain and Sudiksha Swain as the vice captain, whereas the boys’ team will be led by captain Ronak Mallick and vice captain Archit Anurag Das.

