Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo Friday said that UG and PG examinations in the state will be held either in July or August.

After a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors of universities, the minister informed that it has been decided in the meeting that only the final examinations of UG and PG will be held by July or August. The mode of the examinations will be online.

“The concerned universities will decide the dates on which they will conduct the examinations. The universities and autonomous colleges will fix their dates for online exams. Students can appear for their examinations from their respective homes. For those who, don’t have the required facility at their homes, can appear for their examinations from nearby degree colleges,” the Minister informed.

Notably, minister Sahoo had had a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors June 12. At that time, he had said that the examinations would definitely be held. “Online classes are going on and the courses will be completed by June end. My advice for students is that they should continue their study for the exams,” he had said.

PNN