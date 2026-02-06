Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said his government will come up with its own fintech policy in the coming months.

Addressing the Black Swan India Summit here, Majhi said, “Giving due importance to innovation in the state, our government implemented the IT Policy 2025. In the coming months, a fintech policy will also be introduced. These two policies will play a crucial role in accelerating the innovation ecosystem in the future.”

Over recent years, structural reforms have strengthened the state’s investment climate while keeping people at the centre of growth, he said.

Majhi said his government has simplified business processes, strengthened single-window systems and introduced policies for IT, electronics, fintech, AI and other emerging technologies.

Stating that Odisha is positioned as India’s gateway to Asia, connecting the Global South with Indo-Pacific economies, the CM said only in 20 months since his government assumed office, the state has succeeded in creating a business-friendly environment from both economic and industrial perspectives.

He, however, said there is a constant need for innovation, because almost every sector is now closely integrated with technology.

Under BharatNetra programme, more than 7,000 young men and women from the state will be trained over the next five years.

The youth are being trained in areas like fintech and insurance technology (InsurTech), he noted.

He asserted that the state’s various initiatives, including development of state-of-the-art data centres, semiconductor industries, and skilled workforce for the semiconductor sector, will significantly contribute to achieving the objectives of the BharatNetra programme, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said artificial intelligence, quantum computing, distributed technologies and digital infrastructure are no longer distant possibilities. They are rapidly becoming the foundations of governance, finance, healthcare, education and industry.

“The real question before us is not whether technology will transform society, but how we will guide that transformation,” he said.

The two-day summit, organised for the first time in the country, witnessed the participation of 1,700 delegates from 24 countries.

