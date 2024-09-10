Bhubaneswar: At least three more Vande Bharat Express trains will run through Odisha from September 15, the East Coast Railway said Tuesday.

The new trains that will run through Odisha are Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

These three are among the 10 such trains scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received an invitation from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to join the event at Berhampur on Sunday.

ECoR General Manager Parameswar Funkwal called on the chief minister at his chamber in the Assembly and handed over the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s message and invitation.

Vaishnaw requested Majhi to join an event at Berhampur railway station to mark the occasion. Majhi has thanked the Railway Minister for the invite.

Presently, three Vande Bharat trains run through Odisha and the number will go up to six, once the new ones are operational, the ECoR said.

The CMO in a statement said that to further strengthen the railway infrastructure in Odisha, the Centre made budgetary provision of Rs 10,586 crore in 2024-25.

PTI