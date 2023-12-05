Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is taking steps to include millets in the Biotechnology policy, state Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said Tuesday.

According to the minister, the government has taken the step keeping in view the productive role millets plays in the current developed economy.

Speaking in the plenary session on ‘Global Bio India-2023’ at New Delhi, Panda said bio, water and marine resources in Odisha add substantial potential for growth of biotechnology.

Panda said that better interventions, supportive industrial policy, special bio-park and startup ecosystem in Odisha encourage education, research and innovation, entrepreneurship, product development and manufacturing to enable the state to become one of the top biotech innovation and investment destinations in the country.

Principal Secretary, Science & Technology Department Chithra Arumugam, said the state government promotes biotech startups through technology incubators. She said Bharat Biotech will manufacture vaccines in coming days from the special biotech park built by the state government at Andharua, near Bhubaneswar.

The state biotechnology policy, Arumugam said will be revised in order to bring major developments in this field. 10 startups including the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) participated in the exhibition organised by the Science & Technology Department.

UNI