Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will begin hearings for Aadhaar-related grievances from February 16, offering citizens a structured mechanism to resolve issues linked to the unique identification system, a source said Saturday.

The hearings will reportedly be carried out by the Electronics and Information Technology Department of the Odisha government.

According to the source, individuals facing problems related to Aadhaar must first register their complaints through the OCAC portal at www.ocac.in. Registration on the portal has been made mandatory for those seeking to participate in the hearing process.

After completing the online registration, complainants are required to carry the acknowledgement slip and report to the grievance cell located on the ground floor of the OCAC Tower. The hearings will be conducted every Monday starting at 10:30 a.m., where designated officials will listen to and address the concerns raised by citizens, the source added.

The initiative is aimed at resolving a broad spectrum of Aadhaar-linked issues and facilitating smoother access to various government services that rely on Aadhaar authentication. Officials said the move is expected to streamline grievance redressal by creating a formal and accessible platform for the public.

PNN