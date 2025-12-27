Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is set to receive incentives of Rs 155 crore from the Centre for the successful implementation of the digital crop survey and farmers’ registry, officials said on Saturday.

The Union government has formally assessed and approved the state’s proposals under the Special Central Assistance (SCA), declaring Odisha eligible for incentives for both components of AgriStack- a digital public infrastructure initiative for agriculture, they said.

“The Centre will provide an incentive of Rs 100 crore for the successful implementation of the digital crop survey (DCS) and Rs 55.48 crore for achieving the first milestone of the farmers’ registry (FR),” one of the officials said.

This recognition reflects Odisha’s strong compliance with national standards, timely achievement of coverage milestones, and effective execution at scale, he said.

The farmers’ registry provides an authenticated, verified database of cultivators, enabling accurate beneficiary identification for schemes such as PM-KISAN, CM Kisan, crop insurance, etc, another official said.

The digital crop survey offers “plot-wise crop sown information helping the state prepare realistic area and production estimates, procurement plans and other scheme delivery to targeted farmers”, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that this is a proud moment, reflecting Odisha’s vision of making agriculture more transparent, efficient, and prosperous.

He urged the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment to leverage these tools to script a new chapter of growth and sustainability in the state’s agrarian economy.

Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee said that the AgriStack approval will revolutionise data-driven farming, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and prosperity.

“Odisha is poised to script a new chapter of growth with these digital tools. Since agriculture is central to livelihoods, procurement, and input distribution in Odisha, both FR and DCS would play a critical role in shifting from estimate-based planning to verified, plot-level, evidence-based decision-making across production, procurement, and markets,” Padhee said.

PTI